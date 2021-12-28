Travel expert Peter Greenberg on the interconnectivity of airports

The host of ‘Eye on Travel’, Peter Greenberg, joined Jon Hansen, in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest in travel news and provide tips for those who might be traveling soon, especially as we will begin to see more flights cancelled due to weather conditions. Peter talked about the interconnectivity of airports and how they effect each other, price drops in airfare in the first quarter of the year, and more.
