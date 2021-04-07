Trash or Treasure: Find out what your memorabilia is worth!

In the last few weeks, a Tom Brady rookie card, a comic book, and a video game all fetched well over six figures at auctions. Scott Beatty, the Owner of AU Sports Memorabilia in Morton Grove, joined Bob Sirott to share his thoughts on the big money being thrown around for collectibles. Bob and Scott also took calls from listeners looking to see what their valuables may be worth.
Check out the “Stuff Your Mom Threw Out” podcast. Hosted by Scott and David Schuster, available on most streaming platforms. If you would like to find out whether your memorabilia is trash or treasure, send Scott an email: ausports@aol.com.