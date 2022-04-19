AU Sports is Chicagoland’s oldest sports memorabilia store. Owner Scott Beatty joined Bob Sirott to take calls from listeners and share feedback on their sports memorabilia. Is it trash or treasure? Longtime Chicago Bears kicker Kevin Butler is making an appearance AU Sports this Thursday (4/21), from 6-7:30pm.

Then, On Friday (4/22) Butler and another former Bear (Chris Zorich) will be raising funds for new bulletproof vests for the Crown Point Police Department. For more information go to BearsAndBadges.Net.