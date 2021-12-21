Trash or treasure: Find out what your memorabilia is worth!

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan pauses during the Bulls exhibition game with the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday Oct. 24, 1997 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

AU Sports is Chicagoland’s oldest sports memorabilia store. Owner Scott Beatty joined Bob Sirott to discuss the recent sale of a ticket stub for Michael Jordan’s 1984 debut NBA game for US$264,000, the highest price for a sporting event ticket sold at auction. Then Scott takes calls from listeners and share feedback on their sports memorabilia. Is it trash or treasure? If you want to email Scott you can at ausports@aol.com

