Trash or treasure: Find out what your memorabilia is worth!

AU Sports is Chicagoland’s oldest sports memorabilia store. Owner Scott Beatty joined Bob Sirott to discuss the recent sale of a ticket stub for Michael Jordan’s 1984 debut NBA game for US$264,000, the highest price for a sporting event ticket sold at auction. Then Scott takes calls from listeners and share feedback on their sports memorabilia. Is it trash or treasure? If you want to email Scott you can at ausports@aol.com
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter