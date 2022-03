Rick Kogan, who filled in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Restaurateur Joe Carlucci. Rick and Joe talk about Carlucci Chicago, which opened towards the end of last year at 400 E Randolph. Joe describes the menu as authentic Italian. He also talked about Executive Chef Dana Heffernan, how they handled the pandemic, and the area around the restaurant.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction