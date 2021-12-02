Tommy James at the Genesee Theatre

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells performs on the Palomino Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Musician Tommy James of Tommy James & the Shondells joins Bob Sirott to promote his show this Saturday, December 4th, at the Genesee Theatre. Tommy talks about what his name was before it was ‘Tommy James’, playing a show in Waukegan, and the song he and the Shondells came up with when one of his records was played backwards. For tickets, visit the Genesee Theatre Box Office website, or give them a call at (847) 263-6300

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular