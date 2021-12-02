Tommy James at the Genesee Theatre

Musician Tommy James of Tommy James & the Shondells joins Bob Sirott to promote his show this Saturday, December 4th, at the Genesee Theatre. Tommy talks about what his name was before it was ‘Tommy James’, playing a show in Waukegan, and the song he and the Shondells came up with when one of his records was played backwards. For tickets, visit the Genesee Theatre Box Office website, or give them a call at (847) 263-6300
