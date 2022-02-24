Toast to Bob Collins 2022

In this 100th anniversary year for WGN Radio, we continue a tradition of raising a toast to legendary morning host Bob Collins. “Uncle Bobby” died in a tragic plane crash on February 8, 2000 and, since then, the WGN morning crew has honored his memory on or near his birthday (February 28) with a toast using the contents of a bottle of Jack Daniel’s that was left in his office. The bottle has been replenished a few times over the years but has never gone completely dry. This year’s toast features Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet in studio and Orion Samuelson and Mary Van De Velde on the phone.
