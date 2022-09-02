Marianne Murciano, Bob Sirott’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joins Bob to talk about what we can do to prevent FOMO, including turning off social media, picking up projects that we’ve been putting off, getting out and enjoying nature, and more!

Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano).