Tips on how to properly recycle

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PEPSICO RECYCLING- Sean Lopez throws away a water bottle in the recycling bin at Arnold Elementary School Wednesday May 29, 2019 in San Antonio. The school was announced the winner of PepsiCo Recycling’s annual Recycle Rally. (Mark Sobhani/AP Images for PepsiCo Recycling)

Bob Sirott speaks with Mary S. Allen, Recycling and Education Director at Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC), about common mistakes people make when it comes to recycling, how things have changed due to COVID-19, and the General Curbside Recycling Guidelines.

For those interested, here are some General Curbside Recycling Guidelines. We also encourage you to check out this VIDEO from the Illinois Task Force for Recycling Contamination Solutions.

Believe it or not, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way recycling is gathered. For the health and safety of workers, people that are exhibiting COVID symptoms or have tested positive should “bag” and “tie” their recycling and throw away in the garbage until they are well. Never put gloves, masks or PPE in the recycling cart. You should bag and tie those and put in the garbage cart.