Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about how TikTok has become a popular source of news, behind Facebook, and what news people are looking for. He also discusses what age groups prefer to get their news from TikTok, the differences between misinformation and disinformation, and answers this week’s genius bar question.
TikTok is a popular news source among younger age groups
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)