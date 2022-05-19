In honor of WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary, Bob Sirott played part of an interview he did with legendary WGN Radio host Wally Phillips in October, 2004, several years after his retirement. During the interview, which originally aired on WTTW, you can see the passion Wally had for WGN Radio and the city of Chicago. He also had a clear message for those who may be dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.

