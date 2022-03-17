David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, joined Bob Sirott to discuss what to do before you buy a home and explained reverse mortgages. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
FILE – A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)