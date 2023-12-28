WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, filling in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Wally Podrazik and Kevin Pokorny to talk about those we lost in 2023 including Bobby Hull, Dick Butkus, Matthew Perry, Suzanne Somers, Tina Turner, and more.
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, filling in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Wally Podrazik and Kevin Pokorny to talk about those we lost in 2023 including Bobby Hull, Dick Butkus, Matthew Perry, Suzanne Somers, Tina Turner, and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm