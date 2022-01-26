This Week in Chicago History: Super Bears. Super Bowl.

26 Jan 1986: The Chicago Bears celebrate after defensive lineman William Perry scores a touchdown during Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game, 46-10.

Yesterday, the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as their general manager. Poles is the seventh person to hold that title in history of the organization. This date 36 years ago, however, was perhaps the best day ever for the Bears as they won their first and only Super Bowl title. Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s new investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share details about Super Bowl XX, the worst blizzard the city has ever seen, and more!

