Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Princess Diana’s visit to Chicago, the opening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and the release of salmon in Lake Michigan.
This Week in Chicago History: Princess Diana, Water Tower, and Superdawg
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
