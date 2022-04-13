Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the opening of the first Portillo’s, the Great Chicago Flood, the election of former Chicago Mayor, Harold Washington, and more.
This Week in Chicago History: Portillo’s, McCormick Place, and The Great Chicago Flood
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
