This Week in Chicago History: Oprah’s debut, the invention of the Twinkie, and deep dish pizza

Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s new investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the women’s march to rally for the right to vote in 1911, Oprah’s debut on A.M. Chicago, and the creation of deep dish pizza. Other stories include the White Stockings, better known as the White Sox, becoming a part of the American League, the birth of the Twinkie, and the beginning of the pandemic.
