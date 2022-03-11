This Week in Chicago History: Oprah’s debut, the invention of the Twinkie, and deep dish pizza

ROME (AP) — Poorer countries in northern Africa, Asia and the Middle East that depend heavily on wheat importsrisk suffering significant food security because of Russia's war in Ukraine, and the conflict is poised to drive up already soaring food prices in much of the globe, the U.N. food agency warned Friday.

Ukraine and Russia, which is under heavy economic sanctions for invading its neighbor two weeks ago, account for one-third of global grain exports.