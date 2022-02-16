This Week in Chicago History: Mayor Daley, Michael Jordan, and gyros!

Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s new investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Richard J. Daley’s victory of the 1955 democratic primary, bribing of government officials in 1894, and when Chicago filed its bid for the Olympics in 2016. Anna also talked about Dennis DeYoung’s and Michael Jordan’s upcoming birthdays, and the introduction of the gyro.

