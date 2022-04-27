Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include John Wayne Gacy, one of the most notorious serial killers of all time was put to death, final flight for Bessie Coleman, and William Wrigley introduces gum for the first time and more!
This Week in Chicago History: John Wayne Gacy, Saganaki, and Wrigley
by: Jack Heinrich
