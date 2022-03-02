This Week in Chicago History: Chicago’s birthday, Playboy Club, and The Wienermobile

Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s new investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Chicago becoming a city, the opening of The Playboy Club, and Goldblatt’s first bargain basement sale. More stories include Jane Byrne’s victory, construction of the first skyscraper, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
