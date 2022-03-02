This Week in Chicago History: Chicago’s birthday, Playboy Club, and The Wienermobile

The downtown Chicago, Illinois skyline, including the Willis Tower (R), formerly known as the Sears Tower, as viewed from the John Hancock Tower, May 18, 2012. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s new investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Chicago becoming a city, the opening of The Playboy Club, and Goldblatt’s first bargain basement sale. More stories include Jane Byrne’s victory, construction of the first skyscraper, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

