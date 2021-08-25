This is a non-profit organization in Kane County you need to know about

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

A Kane County judge swears in new volunteers with CASA Kane County at a ceremony in 2019. New volunteers are needed as child abuse cases in Kane County are at an all-time high. (Courtesy of CASA Kane County)

Lisa Dent, filling in for Bob Sirott, welcomes Gloria Kelley. Gloria is the Executive Director for CASA Kane County, which is part of a movement of 1,000 programs nationwide. Everyone in Illinois has seen an enormous increase of children and cases coming into shelter care – which means after children are removed from their homes after a hotline call is made, they are taken into protective services or DCFS and then brought into abuse/neglect court. CASA needs the help of the community more than ever with recruitment of more volunteers to advocate for our youth and to ensure our kids do not fall through the cracks of the system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories