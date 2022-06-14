Technology journalist Andy Ihnatko, a former Chicago Sun-Times columnist, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the recent development of Google’s AI technology and a more convenient technology that could replace passwords. He also discussed social media sites taking responsibility for how they market to children and the Right to Repair movement.
