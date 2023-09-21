The last time the Bears won a regular season game was in October of 2022. 12 straight losses. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the starting quarterback doesn’t seem to be on the same page as his coaches, and the defensive coordinator resigned somewhat out of the blue. WGN Radio’s afternoon Sports anchor Kevin Powell joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to recap a hectic day of Bears practice.

