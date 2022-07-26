FILE – The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate…
FILE – The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE – The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate…
FILE – The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to discuss the changes that Facebook is making and how Facebook and Instagram are incorporating TikTok’s style to their apps. He also answers this week’s genius bar questions.