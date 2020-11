FILE – This Nov. 18, 2009 file photo shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. In the wake of recent high-profile data breaches, including this week’s revelation that hackers stole consumer data from eBay’s computer systems, Visa and MasterCard are renewing a push to speed the adoption of microchips into U.S. credit and debit cards. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

The markets continue to look ahead to the impact of the vaccine, not the high/rising number of cases we’re currently experiencing. Paul Nolte, Senior Vice President at Kingsview Wealth Management, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest market updates – explaining which industry groups perform better based upon the market’s focus as it pertains to a rise in cases vs. the prospects for a vaccine.