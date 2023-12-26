WGN-TV’s Paul Lisnek joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the year in politics including the wars in Ukraine, Israel, the 118th U.S. Congress being the most unproductive since the Great Depression, President Biden’s impeachment inquiry, the Hunter Biden investigation, President Trump indictments; and state and city headlines including the Safe-T Act and the migrant crisis.

