Most fans of ‘The Beatles’ can name 10 of their songs without hesitation. Fewer can recite lyrics to those songs without looking them up. An even smaller group know the name May Pang and her connection to the iconic musical group. May is best known for her 18-month relationship with John Lennon, often referred to as ‘The Lost Weekend’. During Bob Sirott’s conversation with May, they discuss that very relationship, how it started, and the connection May still has with the Lennon family.

For more information, and to view photos that May took during her relationship with John Lennon, visit MayPang.Com