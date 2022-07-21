David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” joined Bob Sirott to explain what you should do about paying debt in a time of increased interest rates. He also talked about current home purchase prices, pro’s and con’s for co-signing on a mortgage, and how missing a payment could effect your credit score.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.