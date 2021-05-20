Thought Leader Tom Toerpe: Business owners are still optimistic for good reasons.

Tom Toerpe is Senior Vice President in Associated Bank’s Capital Markets group. For the past 14 years, he has assisted the bank’s commercial and private clients in the use of swaps and other derivatives to manage their interest rate risk. Prior to taking on this role, Tom spent 20 years in a variety of corporate finance positions at Associated and global money center banks in New York and Chicago.



Tom and Steve Grzanich talk about how business owners are optimistic for this year, the consumer savings have been very strong with a pocket of potential savings, and the possibility of additional infrastructure spending.

In his career, Tom has helped bank clients execute more than $25 billion in financing and capital markets transactions, including leveraged buyouts, syndicated loans, public debt issuance, private placements, captive reinsurance facilities, project finance programs, asset securitization programs and interest rate derivatives. He has also covered three major industry groups as a portfolio manager and industry analyst. Tom is an alumnus of Marquette University, and earned his MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School, with concentrations in finance, accounting and marketing.