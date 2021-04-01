Thought Leader Sam Jacobsen on the acceleration in the ‘mainstreaming’ of cryptocurrencies

Sam Jacobsen is a senior vice president, senior research analyst & portfolio manager covering the technology and communication services sectors. He is responsible for performing investment research on companies in these two sectors and providing investment recommendations to the portfolio managers. Sam has worked in the financial industry since 2012 and joined the Associated Bank team in 2015.

In his debut Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Sam discussed all things cryptocurrency with Steve Grzanich. They talked about the original intent of Bitcoin, the “mainstreaming” of cryptocurrencies, and why it’s in your best interest to avoid investing in them right now.

Active in his community, Sam has served as a classroom volunteer at Make a Difference – Wisconsin, providing financial literacy education to high school students. He also has spent time as a career mentor to undergrad business students at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.