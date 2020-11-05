Thought Leader Mia Erickson: There’s always going to be economic expansions and contractions

Mia Erickson is a Senior Vice President at Whitnell, which is part of Associated Bank. She joined Steve Grzanich for this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to talk about the economic challenges her clients — and many others, for that matter — are dealing with in 2020. Mia spoke about the topics that her clients have had the most questions about, as well as the advice that she has been sharing with them. Later on, Mia shared some of the positives that have come during this calendar year.

