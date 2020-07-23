Thought Leader Lisa Olson: The deck is stacked against family-owned businesses that don’t have proper planning

Family-owned businesses can have a a big impact on the economy. Lisa Olson (SVP of Family Office Services at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to talk about just how important they are and the economic impact they can have. During the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Lisa references the challenges theses businesses are facing, and the recommendation she has been giving clients. She also looks ahead to November and how the presidential election may affect family-owned business.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction