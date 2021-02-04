Thought Leader Josh Smith: A window of opportunity for individuals to be proactive through thoughtful planning in 2021

Josh Smith is senior vice president, director of financial planning solutions with Associated Bank Wealth Management. Josh leads a team of financial planners across the Associated footprint with a focus on providing an exceptional client experience regarding goal based financial planning, investing and insurance. In his first Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, he and Steve Grzanich talk about President Joe Biden’s administration’s proposed tax plan and the likelihood of corporate tax increase. Steve and Josh discuss how Josh is advising clients, sharing both the pro’s and con’s to potential strategies.

Josh joined Associated Bank Wealth Management in 2003, having prior experience in branch management, financial planning, investment advisory services and a personal trust administration. Active in his community, Josh has served as a board member of the City of Neenah Business Improvement District (BID) and has also served the Future Neenah Board.