Jake Braund (Portfolio Manager, Wealth Management & Institutional Services at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and they start off with the possible rise of interest rates, followed by how the Fed rates are affecting the potential shut down. They wrap up with how union strikes are having an effect on the economy, not just Fed rates.
Thought Leader Jake Braund shares the effect of Fed rates
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
