Jake Braund (Portfolio Manager, Wealth Management & Institutional Services at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to talk about the mismatch between good economic data and the fact that most American’s don’t feel good about the economy. They wrap up with a general outlook for 2024 on inflation, GDP and overall economic growth.
by: Ben Anderson
