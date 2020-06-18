Thought Leader Ed Currie: This is a great time to be a with a direct lender

Low interest rates may grab headlines, but in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) suggested a cautious approach. He has encouraged clients to do their homework, and even recommended the Freddie Mac Survey to get an understanding of the full picture.

Later on, Steve Grzanich asks Ed about how the pandemic has impacted the process for those looking for a mortgage on a new home and those looking to refinance their current mortgage. Steve and Ed also discuss the pros and cons for those who chose to take a forbearance on their mortgage payments, and whether the pandemic has affected credit scores.