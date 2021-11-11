Thought Leader Ed Currie reacts to the different rates in home mortgages

Inflation is the highest it is in 30 years, when is the best time to consider buying or refinancing their homes? Ed Currie is a Certified Mortgage Planner and Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank. He talked to Steve Grzanich about the recent rise in mortgage rates, and their impact on the market as a whole. Plus a dive into what the new rental assistance to people in the state of Illinois.
