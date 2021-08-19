Thought Leader Ed Currie: “Rates are as high as they’ve been but they’re moving higher from all-time lows”

As mortgage rates continue to rise, Ed Currie is a Certified Mortgage Planner and Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank joined Steve Grzanich to talk about the recent rise in mortgage rates, and their impact on the market as a whole. Next, as consumers consider their options for applying for mortgages, a growing trend appears to be focused on digital mortgages. Finally, Ed and Steve wrap up by discussing where the real estate market is headed and the rumors that continue to make the news regarding a potential market crash later in 2021.
