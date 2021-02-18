Thought Leader Ed Currie on what the mortgage forbearance extension means for you

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Ed Currie

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Ed Currie (a Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to explain what that means for consumers, and shares the advice he’s giving his clients. As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Steve asks Ed about the growing trend of millennials looking to refinance that seems to be developing across the country.

