Thought Leader Ed Currie on refinance options and whether you should make mortgage payments with your credit card

As we head into the home stretch of 2020, a record number of consumers are choosing to refinance their mortgages and take advantage of historically low interest rates. Ed Currie (a Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to share some the refinance options that he has discussed with his clients. As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Steve asks Ed about the pros and cons of making a mortgage payment with your credit card.

