Ed Currie is a Certified Mortgage Planner and Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank. He joined Steve Grzanich to talk about Mortgage Forbearance, repurchasing and refinancing their home, Forbearance programs, eviction concerns and more.

Towards the end of the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Ed discusses hints from the Federal Reserve about inflation and if the Federal Reserve could move on something that could affect the Mortgage Business.