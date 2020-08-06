Thought Leader Ed Currie: It’s been a great market for buyers, sellers, and refinancers

The Opening Bell
Posted: / Updated:

Associated Bank Thought Leader Ed Currie

It’s been a little over a month since Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) last joined Steve Grzanich for the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. They started off by talking about the current mortgage rates, and where they may be trending going into the last quarter of the year.

Later on, Steve and Ed discuss how borrowers can save up to $300 a month, and why more people aren’t taking advantage. They wrap the discussion by reminding listeners how mortgage forbearance works.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular