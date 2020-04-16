Thought Leader Ed Currie: It may be better to get an appraisal done sooner rather than later

It’s no secret the financial market is changing, almost at a daily rate. Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) spoke with Steve Grzanich about the mortgage relief programs that lenders are putting into place and how the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act applies to those looking to buy, sell, or refinance. During the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Ed takes the time to explain the difference between forbearance and “skip a pay”. He talks about how appraisals are being done in the current climate, and why it might be better to get it done, rather than wait. Ed also shares why he thinks this type of market is where direct lenders are able to thrive.

