Associated Bank Certified Mortgage Planner and Construction Loan Specialist, Ed Currie joins Steve Grzanich to talk about the mortgage demand and applications dropping to the lowest it’s been in 22 years. Then, they talk about mortgage interest rates returning to a number that could be the high of the year.
Thought Leader Ed Currie explains diminished mortgage demand
by: Ben Anderson
Ed Currie
