This week, Certified Mortgage Planner and Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank, Ed Currie joins Steve Grzanich to talk about the falling mortgage applications to buy a home due to rising interest rates and whether this is a serious situation. Later, they talk about the home inventory just not being there when 2022 is compared to 2007.
Thought Leader Ed Currie expands on rising mortgage interest rates
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Associated Bank Thought Leader – Ed Currie
