Thought Leader Ed Currie: Certainly a sellers’ market in Chicago and really the U.S.

Ed Currie is a Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank. He joined Steve Bertrand (in for Steve Grzanich) to talk about the recent rise in mortgage rates, and their impact on the market as a whole. Steve and Ed then discussed the pro’s and con’s of reverse mortgages.

Towards the end of the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Ed shared the advice he gives to clients who are dealing with large amounts of student debt, are considering applying for a mortgage, and what they can do to prepare from a consolidation perspective.