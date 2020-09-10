Thought Leader Doug Myers: Time is a stock market investor’s best friend

Associated Bank Thought Leader -Doug Myers

Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) has 35 years of banking experience, and has been with Associated Bank for the last decade. In this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, he and Steve Grzanich take a deep dive into Private Banking, and how clients can qualify for the tier of banking.

Later on, Steve asks Doug to share some of the stock market advice he’s been giving his clients recently. They wrap the discussion by talking about how the upcoming election might affect the economy.

