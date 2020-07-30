Thought Leader Doug Myers: The pros and cons to early withdraws from your 401(k)

Earlier this week, statistics regarding how many people took advantage of the CARES Act, which allows savers to withdraw up to $100,000 from their 401(k) plans and waive the 10% early withdrawal penalty if they’re under age 59-and-a-half. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to talk about the positives and negatives to taking money out early, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve and Doug discuss the recent volatility in the market, how Doug has been advising his clients, and some investment tips for those just starting their careers.