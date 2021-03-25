Thought Leader Doug Myers outlines three main risks of retirement income

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen commented on the latest interest rates. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to react to and share his thoughts on the rates. As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continued, Steve and Doug focused on retirement plans and 401k’s.

Doug provided the three main risks of retirement income, and also offered alternate options for those who have 401k plans, but no employer-matching contribution.