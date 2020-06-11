Thought Leader Doug Myers: Micro investing has been very beneficial

Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) takes some time during the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to talk about the discussions he’s been having with clients. Steve Grzanich asks Doug to share some of the fears he’s been hearing from investors, whether people should be making changes to their pension plans, and even touch on the pension benefit guarantee program.

Later on, Steve and Doug revisit the topic of micro investing. Doug explains why he thinks it’s a great strategy for those who are starting their careers, and are likely a few decades away from retirement.